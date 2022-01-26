New York Weather: CBS2 1/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PM





New York Weather: CBS2 1/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your climate forecast for January 25 at 11 p.m. 6 hours in the past

Shoplifting Spiking In New York Amid Concerns About Organized Retail CrimeThere’s been a spike in shoplifting in New York City. The NYPD says it hasn’t seen ranges like this since 1995, and elsewhere across the nation, organized retail crime is ramping up; CBS2’s Alice Gainer studies. 6 hours in the past

Firefighters Continue Battling Blaze At Newark Scrap YardFirefighters have been nonetheless making an attempt to place out a hearth at a scrap yard in Newark on Tuesday night time. 6 hours in the past

Majority Of Voters Reported In Favor Of Cresskill School RepairA referendum in Bergen County to spend greater than $20 million to restore a center and highschool broken by Hurricane Ida is predicted to go. 6 hours in the past

Judge Temporarily Blocks Ruling Striking Down New York State Mask MandateNew York’s indoor masks mandate will stay in impact, no less than for now. An appeals courtroom choose briefly blocked a earlier ruling that struck down the statewide mandate; CBS2’s Nick Caloway studies. 7 hours in the past

Police Searching For Gunman Who Opened Fire Inside Jacobi HospitalPolice are looking for the gunman who opened hearth inside Jacobi Hospital on Tuesday. One individual was shot, and others have been simply inches away from the gunfire; CBS2’s Ali Bauman studies. 7 hours in the past

17-Year-Old Fatally Shot In New Rochelle, 16-Year-Old ArrestedInvestigators try to determine what sparked a lethal taking pictures a block away from an elementary faculty in New Rochelle. 7 hours in the past

Neighbors, Fellow Officers Pay Tribute To NYPD Officer Wilbert MoraNYPD Officer Wilbert Mora died Tuesday, 4 nights after Friday’s taking pictures in Harlem and the demise of his companion, Officer Jason Rivera; CBS2’s Dick Brennan studies. 7 hours in the past

NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Dies Days After Ambush In HarlemNYPD Officer Wilbert Mora died Tuesday. He had undergone two surgical procedures over the weekend after being shot and ambushed whereas responding to a home name; CBS2’s Dick Brennan studies. 8 hours in the past

Midtown Clinic Helps COVID Long Haulers RecoverCOVID sufferers combating lengthy haul signs now have a brand new useful resource of their journey to restoration; CBS2’s Cory James studies. 8 hours in the past

Riseboro Community Partnership Chief Program Officer Mirtha Santana Discusses New York’s Eviction MoratoriumThousands of New Yorkers could face dropping their houses now that the state eviction ban expired. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to Mirtha Santana, chief program officer from Riseboro Community Partnership, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that assists tenants citywide. 9 hours in the past

Patient Shot While Waiting In ER At Jacobi Medical CenterSurveillance video exhibits a affected person inside Jacobi Medical Center being shot whereas ready within the emergency room Tuesday; CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas studies. 10 hours in the past

New York Weather: CBS2 1/25 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your climate forecast for January 25 at 6 p.m. 11 hours in the past

Giants Hold Second Interview With Brian DabollThe New York Giants had their second interview with Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll on Tuesday; CBS2’s Otis Livingston studies. 11 hours in the past

Hoboken Voters Deciding Whether Or Not To Approve Plans For New High SchoolTuesday, voters in Hoboken will determine by mail or in individual whether or not or to not approve the development of a brand new highschool to the tune of a 30-year $241 million bond; CBS2’s Alice Gainer studies. 12 hours in the past

Harlem Residents Honor Fallen NYPD OfficersResidents of Harlem turned out for a vigil in honor of NYPD officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora on Tuesday; CBS2’s Kevin Rincon studies. 12 hours in the past

New Jersey Sixth Grader Makes Hospital Gowns For Children With CancerIn New Jersey, a sixth grader is popping a tough household scenario right into a trigger. She’s making hospital robes for youngsters with most cancers; CBS2’s Meg Baker studies. 12 hours in the past

NYCHA Partners With Columbia University To Provide Free Eye Care, GlassesThere is a brand new deal with eye look after tenants residing in New York Housing Authority buildings because of a partnership with Columbia University; CBS2’s Jessi Mitchell studies. 12 hours in the past

Long Island Congregation Completes In-Depth Study Of Complete Jewish Bible After Almost 40 YearsA Jewish congregation on Long Island has achieved one thing very uncommon — the in-depth research of the whole Jewish bible. It took virtually 40 years to get by lots of of chapters and 1000’s of pages; CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff studies. 12 hours in the past

Bronx Woman Charged With Murder In 2012 Yonkers Cold CaseA Bronx girl is charged with homicide in a Yonkers chilly case courting again to 2012; CBS2’s Tony Aiello studies. 12 hours in the past

Preliminary Results: CT Woman Died Of Acute IntoxicationA medical expert in Connecticut says a girl who died in December below suspicious circumstances died of acute intoxication from a mixture of medicine and alcohol. 12 hours in the past

Former NYPD Detective Discusses Danger Of Domestic Disturbance Calls For OfficersThe metropolis is mourning the deaths of two NYPD officers killed whereas responding to a home name. Domestic disturbances are frequent, but in addition harmful for officers; CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge studies. 12 hours in the past

US Troops On Alert For Possible Deployment As Tensions Rise Between Russia, UkraineRising tensions between Russia and Ukraine prompted President Joe Biden to carry labeled briefings for House and Senate management. The conferences include U.S. troops on alert for potential deployment to jap Europe; Skyler Henry studies for CBS2. 12 hours in the past

Mayor Adams Defends Plans For Reimagined Anti-Crime Unit, High-Tech ToolsFacing some pushback, Mayor Eric Adams is defending his security plans to finish the epidemic of gun violence. He insists the reimagined anti-crime unit and different high-tech instruments will likely be efficient, not abusive; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story. 13 hours in the past





