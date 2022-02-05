New York Weather: CBS2 2/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PM





New York Weather: CBS2 2/4 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your climate forecast for February 4 at 11 p.m. 6 hours in the past

Det. John Geiss Retiring After 22 Years As Head Of Yonkers Cold Case SquadIt’s the ultimate chapter in a legendary legislation enforcement profession. The detective in command of one of many area’s premiere chilly case squads is retiring. Det. John Geiss informed CBS2’s Tony Aiello getting solutions for victims’ households is what saved him going for 22 years. 6 hours in the past

Broadway’s ‘Skeleton Crew’ Celebrates Detroit NightDetroit took the highlight at a brand new Broadway play Friday. 6 hours in the past

Republicans Suing To Stop Redistricting As New Yorkers Protest New LinesRepublicans are suing to cease congressional and state legislative redistricting in our space, and even some Democrats are expressing concern; CBS2’s Dick Brennan experiences. 6 hours in the past

Explosion Destroys 2 Homes, Damages third In BrooklynAn explosion that destroyed two houses and broken a 3rd was caught on digicam in Brooklyn. Luckily, nobody was harm within the blast, however neighbors say this might have been prevented; CBS2’s Thalia Perez experiences. 6 hours in the past

Mayor Adams Issues Apology After Video Surfaces Showing Inappropriate Comment Made About White Police OfficerMayor Eric Adams apologized for an inappropriate remark he made in 2019 about white cops after the video was made public Friday; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer investigated the incident. 7 hours in the past

Fanalysis: Super Bowl LVICBSN New York’s Steve Overmyer appears at Super Bowl LVI with Pickswise sports activities betting analyst Jared Smith within the newest version of Fanalysis. 7 hours in the past

New York Weather: CBS2 2/4 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your climate forecast for February 4 at 6 p.m. 10 hours in the past

Security Officers Who Put Out Fire On 1 Train Recognized For Quick-ThinkingThe quick-thinking safety officers who jumped into motion to place out a fireplace on a subway practice acquired large honors Friday; CBS2’s Andrea Grymes experiences. 10 hours in the past

Suspect Shot After Stabbing Officer At Keansburg PharmacyNew video exhibits terrifying moments unfolding inside a Monmouth County pharmacy. 10 hours in the past

AAPI High School Students In New Jersey Fight For More Inclusive CurriculumThrough private tales, a number of New Jersey highschool college students are preventing for a extra inclusive curriculum in school rooms. A tragedy led to an opportunity to show others about Asian-American historical past; CBS2’s Cindy Hsu experiences. 11 hours in the past

Gov. Kathy Hochul Urges New Yorkers To Stay Off Roads As Surfaces Freeze OverWith surfaces freezing over, Gov. Kathy Hochul is urging everybody to remain off the roads Friday night time. 12 hours in the past

Brooklyn Entrepreneur Creates Her Own ChampagneChampagne lovers have a brand new bubbly to strive, and it began in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn; CBS2’s Cindy Hsu experiences. 12 hours in the past

Some Netherlands Residents Upset By Alleged Plans To Dismantle Bridge To Accommodate SuperyachtA large superyacht, reportedly owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, is inflicting large waves within the Netherlands; Tina Kraus experiences for CBS2. 12 hours in the past

National Wear Red Day Draws Attention To Cardiovascular Disease In WomenPeople throughout the nation wore crimson Friday to attract consideration to a virus — heart problems, the primary killer of ladies; CBS2’s Carolyn Gusoff experiences. 12 hours in the past

NYC Residents Speak Out About Gun ViolenceAs politicians vow to crack down on gun violence in New York City, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to residents in regards to the affect on our communities. 12 hours in the past

Gov. Phil Murphy Talks To CBS2 About COVID Pandemic, Its Economic ImpactCBS2’s Meg Baker spoke to New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy one-on-one in regards to the COVID-19 pandemic and the way he is working to assist these coping with its financial affect. 12 hours in the past

Paley Center For Media Celebrates Black Achievements In TelevisionTo have fun Black History Month, the Paley Center for Media has a brand new exhibit celebrating 9 many years of the Black expertise on tv; CBS2’s Dave Carlin experiences. 12 hours in the past

Flower Shops Facing Supply Chain Issues Ahead Of Valentine’s DaySupply chain disruptions might put a damper on Valentine’s Day; CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan experiences. 12 hours in the past

Michael Avenatti Found Guilty Of Stealing From Stormy DanielsAttorney Michael Avenatti has been convicted for stealing from his former shopper, grownup movie star Stormy Daniels. 12 hours in the past

Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg Changes Course On Crime Amid Calls For ResignationFaking criticism and requires his resignation, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is altering course, telling his workers his earlier memo on crime was complicated; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story. 12 hours in the past

3 Brooklyn Homes Destroyed After Gas ExplosionThree houses in Brooklyn had been destroyed after a fuel explosion in Bath Beach on Friday; CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge experiences. 12 hours in the past





