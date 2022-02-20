New York Weather: CBS2’s 2/20 Sunday Morning Forecast

By Matthew Villafane, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

In the wake of Saturday afternoon’s snow squall, winds tonight will proceed to be fairly sturdy, and temperatures will plummet. Wind gusts could attain as much as 45 mph at occasions, which is able to trigger wind chill values to succeed in into the teenagers and single digits. Sub-zero wind chill values could even happen over the far northern suburbs.

The winds will begin to diminish progressively because the evening wears on. Low 21.

Sunday will see a return to full sunshine, however that solar gained’t do a lot when it comes to warming, since our excessive for the day will solely attain 37, which is extra on par with what you’d count on for mid-January moderately than late February.

Sunday evening’s low shall be 32 beneath clear skies.