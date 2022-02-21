New York Weather: CBS2’s 2/21 Presidents Day Forecast

Forecast: Today will likely be sunny and 15+ levels hotter with highs within the low 50s. Showers develop as early as dawn tomorrow and push via throughout the day with higher protection later tomorrow afternoon into tomorrow night time. Then we’ll watch temperatures spike on Wednesday with highs within the 60s.

Looking Ahead: Temperatures fall off dramatically into Thursday with highs solely within the 30s. Then we’ll need to control a system late Thursday into Friday that has the potential to convey accumulating snow, a wintry combine (ice) and even plain rain to the world.

