Americas

New York weather: CBS2’s 2/24 Thursday morning forecast

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 hours ago
0 1 minute read


Forecast: Temperatures might be operating 30+ levels colder at present with highs solely within the 30s. A lightweight wintry combine pushes on this night and turns into steadier and heavier in a single day; the wintry combine will transition to a plain rain tomorrow morning throughout town and fast NW suburbs (stays a snow/combine farther N&W) then exits noon into the afternoon. 

skycast-winter-weather-alerts-2.png

CBS2


At this level, it appears to be like like the main focus of any substantial snowfall/sleet might be primarily throughout the northern/northwest suburbs (2-5+”); and less for the city and immediate suburbs (coating-2+”). Light to reasonable icing is anticipated, as effectively, particularly inland/N&W. This will create slippery surfaces, so getting across the space may very well be tough at occasions through the morning commute.

skycast-snow-map-3.png

CBS2


Looking forward: Expect an honest wanting weekend with under regular temperatures (30s) on Saturday and milder temperatures (40s) on Sunday.

fa-7dayforecast-interactive.png

CBS2


Stick with the CBS2 Weather Team for the newest forecast and climate alerts.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham6 hours ago
0 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button