New York weather: CBS2’s 2/24 Thursday morning forecast

Forecast: Temperatures might be operating 30+ levels colder at present with highs solely within the 30s. A lightweight wintry combine pushes on this night and turns into steadier and heavier in a single day; the wintry combine will transition to a plain rain tomorrow morning throughout town and fast NW suburbs (stays a snow/combine farther N&W) then exits noon into the afternoon.

At this level, it appears to be like like the main focus of any substantial snowfall/sleet might be primarily throughout the northern/northwest suburbs (2-5+”); and less for the city and immediate suburbs (coating-2+”). Light to reasonable icing is anticipated, as effectively, particularly inland/N&W. This will create slippery surfaces, so getting across the space may very well be tough at occasions through the morning commute.

Looking forward: Expect an honest wanting weekend with under regular temperatures (30s) on Saturday and milder temperatures (40s) on Sunday.

Stick with the CBS2 Weather Team for the newest forecast and climate alerts.