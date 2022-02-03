New York Weather: CBS2’s 2/3 Thursday Morning Forecast

By Matthew Villafane, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Assistant

For tonight, fog rolls in, together with showers late. It can be a a lot milder night time than current ones with a low of 37.

Thursday will result in extra fog, with rain rising in protection and depth all through the day. Temps will stay delicate, nevertheless, as our excessive reaches 46.

Thursday night time will characteristic heavy rain, which can attain 1-2 inches. Lows can be within the higher 30s. Urban flooding is feasible, particularly given the current snowpack.

Looking forward, anticipate a attainable flash freeze by Saturday AM.