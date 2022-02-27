New Yorkers stand in solidarity with Ukraine at anti-war rallies across city

NEW YORK — New Yorkers continued to face in solidarity with Ukraine on Saturday.

Another anti-war rally was organized in Times Square. Hundreds of individuals packed the streets, talking out towards the Russian invasion.

Ukrainians shared tense tales of what life is like for members of the family again house.

“There is no electricity. There is no heat. There is no water. People spent the night in underground subway. Ukraine is our country, and they will stay. They will stay,” Ukraine native Olena Shevchenko mentioned.

Some Ukraine natives who spoke to CBS2 mentioned getting in contact with household is turning into harder as energy outages improve.

Another rally was held within the West Village.

Demonstrators gathered on the Stonewall Monument to point out their help for each Ukraine and the Ukrainian LGBTQ+ group.

They additionally known as for motion at Capitol Hill to supply extra help to Ukraine as they’re below assault.