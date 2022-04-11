New York’s mayor tests positive for COVID-19 on his 100th day in office

toggle caption John Minchillo/AP

John Minchillo/AP

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Eric Adams examined constructive for COVID-19 on Sunday, his one centesimal day in workplace, in accordance with a spokesperson.

The first-term Democrat awakened with a raspy voice Sunday and took a PCR check that got here again constructive, spokesperson Fabien Levy stated in an announcement. Earlier Sunday, Levy had tweeted that Adams had taken a fast check that got here again adverse however took the extra check out of an abundance of warning.

Adams has no different signs however has canceled all public occasions for the week and will probably be taking antiviral medicines and dealing remotely, Levy stated.

New York City has been experiencing a gradual resurgence in virus circumstances over the previous month. It’s now averaging round 1,800 new circumstances per day — not counting the various house assessments that go unreported to well being officers. That’s triple the quantity in early March, when the town started stress-free masking and vaccination guidelines.

Adams’ previous week was busy: The mayor attended the annual Gridiron Club dinner in Washington final Saturday, after which dozens of attendees examined constructive. He additionally delivered remarks on the National Action Network conference on Wednesday and attended that evening’s gala, appeared in-studio on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Thursday earlier than becoming a member of Robert De Niro on the ReelAbilities Film Festival, went to the New York Yankees’ opening day Friday and was in Albany on Saturday.