New Zealand adds new restrictions and Ardern delays her wedding as omicron spreads

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealanders are set to face new COVID-19 restrictions after 9 circumstances of the omicron variant had been detected in a single household that flew to Auckland for a marriage earlier this month, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern introduced Sunday.

The so-called “red setting” of the nation’s pandemic response consists of heightened measures similar to required masks carrying and limits on gatherings, and the restrictions will go into impact on Monday.

Ardern harassed that “red is not lockdown,” noting that companies can stay open and other people can nonetheless go to household and buddies and transfer freely across the nation.

“Our plan for managing omicron cases in the early stage remains the same as delta, where we will rapidly test, contact trace and isolate cases and contacts in order to slow the spread,” Ardern instructed reporters in Wellington on Sunday.

New Zealand had been among the many few remaining nations to have averted any outbreaks of the omicron variant, however Ardern acknowledged final week that an outbreak was inevitable given the excessive transmissibility of the variant.

The nation has managed to include the unfold of the delta variant, with a median of about 20 new circumstances every day. But it has seen an rising variety of folks arriving into the nation and going into necessary quarantine who’re contaminated with omicron.

That has put pressure on the quarantine system and prompted the federal government to restrict entry for returning residents whereas it decides what to do about reopening its borders, angering many individuals who wish to return to New Zealand.

About 93% of New Zealanders aged 12 and over are absolutely vaccinated and 52% have had a booster shot. The nation has simply begun vaccinating kids aged between 5 and 11.

The household from the Nelson-Marlborough area attended a marriage and different occasions whereas in Auckland, with estimates suggesting they got here into contact with “well over 100 people at these events,” Ardern mentioned.

“That means that omicron is now circulating in Auckland and possibly the Nelson-Marlborough region if not elsewhere,” she added.

The transfer to the crimson setting additionally impacts Ardern personally. The prime minister was planning to get married subsequent weekend, however because of the brand new restrictions the celebration might be postponed.

“I just join many other New Zealanders who have had an experience like that as a result of the pandemic and to anyone who’s caught up in that scenario, I am so sorry,” she mentioned.