New Zealand bowl, Erwee and Stuurman debut for South Africa

New Zealand selected to bowl v South Africa

The battle of the bowlers started at Hagley Oval with each XIs stacked with seamers as New Zealand opted to bowl first in Christchurch. The house crew included 4 specialist quicks with Matt Henry changing Trent Boult, who’s on paternity depart, and allrounder Colin de Grandhomme finishing a five-pronged tempo pack. Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner make up the remainder of the assault.

One of South Africa’s two debutants must resist that first. Sarel Erwee was put in on the high of the order, with Aiden Markam pencilled in at No.3. Keegan Petersen, South Africa’s new one-drop, missed the tour after contracting Covid-19 . The different South African newcomer is right-arm seamer Glenton Stuurman , who changed Lungi Ngidi, who picked up a again pressure.

South Africa opted for seven specialist batters and reinstalled Zubayr Hamza, who final performed a Test two years in the past in opposition to England and was chosen after Petersen was dominated out, at No.6. That left them with out an allrounder or a specialist spinner, with neither crew selecting to area a slower bowler on a greentop.

This is the primary time South Africa are enjoying a Test on the Hagley Oval and the primary time they’re concerned in a Test in Christchurch since 1999. New Zealand have by no means received a Test collection in opposition to South Africa.

New Zealand: 1 Tom Latham (capt), 2 Will Young, 3 Devon Conway, 4 Henry Nicholls, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Neil Wagner, 11 Matt Henry

South Africa: 1 Dean Elgar (capt), 2 Sarel Erwee 3 Aiden Markram 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Temba Bavuma, 6 Zubayr Hamza 7 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Glenton Stuurman, 11 Duanne Olivier