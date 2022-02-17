New Zealand bowl, Erwee and Stuurman debut for South Africa
Colin de Grandhomme and Matt Henry, in the meantime, returned to New Zealand’s XI
New Zealand selected to bowl v South Africa
The battle of the bowlers started at Hagley Oval with each XIs stacked with seamers as New Zealand opted to bowl first in Christchurch. The house crew included 4 specialist quicks with Matt Henry changing Trent Boult, who’s on paternity depart, and allrounder Colin de Grandhomme finishing a five-pronged tempo pack. Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee and Neil Wagner make up the remainder of the assault.
South Africa opted for seven specialist batters and reinstalled Zubayr Hamza, who final performed a Test two years in the past in opposition to England and was chosen after Petersen was dominated out, at No.6. That left them with out an allrounder or a specialist spinner, with neither crew selecting to area a slower bowler on a greentop.
This is the primary time South Africa are enjoying a Test on the Hagley Oval and the primary time they’re concerned in a Test in Christchurch since 1999. New Zealand have by no means received a Test collection in opposition to South Africa.
New Zealand: 1 Tom Latham (capt), 2 Will Young, 3 Devon Conway, 4 Henry Nicholls, 5 Daryl Mitchell, 6 Tom Blundell (wk), 7 Colin de Grandhomme, 8 Kyle Jamieson, 9 Tim Southee, 10 Neil Wagner, 11 Matt Henry
South Africa: 1 Dean Elgar (capt), 2 Sarel Erwee 3 Aiden Markram 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 Temba Bavuma, 6 Zubayr Hamza 7 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 8 Marco Jansen, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Glenton Stuurman, 11 Duanne Olivier
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South Africa correspondent