New Zealand bowl; India make five changes, but Smriti Mandhana remains on the bench
Sophie Devine was again to main the hosts, who performed Frankie Mackay, Lauren Down, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu
Toss New Zealand decide to bowl vs India
Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Dil Bahadur and Poonam Yadav have been overlooked as India continued to check their combos forward of the Women’s World Cup subsequent month.
India are but to win a recreation on their tour of New Zealand, having misplaced the one-off T20I and trailing the five-ODI collection 0-2.
New Zealand: 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Sophie Devine (capt), 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Amy Satterthwaite, 5 Maddy Green, 6 Lauren Down, 7 Katey Martin (wk), 8 Frankie Mackay, 9 Lea Tahuhu, 10 Hannah Rowe, 11 Rosemary Mair
India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 S Meghana, 3 Yastika Bhatia, 4 Mithali Raj (capt), 5 Harmanpreet Kaur, 6 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Jhulan Goswami, 9 Renuka Singh Thakur, 10 Sneh Rana, 11 Ekta Bisht