New Zealand bowl; India make five changes, but Smriti Mandhana remains on the bench

Sophie Devine was again to main the hosts, who performed Frankie Mackay, Lauren Down, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu

Toss New Zealand decide to bowl vs India

New Zealand captain Sophie Devine received the toss and inserted India in to bat within the third ODI on the John Davies Oval in Queenstown. While the hosts made 4 adjustments to the aspect that performed the second match, the vacationers modified 5 personnel of their XI.
Devine, who didn’t lead New Zealand within the second match regardless of taking part in, was again at management duties, relegating Amy Satterthwaite again to her vice-captaincy function. Hayley Jensen, Jess Kerr, Brooke Halliday and Fran Jonas, who made her ODI debut on Tuesday, have been rested. Frankie Mackay, the offspinning allrounder, was introduced in, and so have been Lauren Down, Hannah Rowe and Lea Tahuhu.
Opener Smriti Mandhana was amiss in India’s line-up regardless of popping out of quarantine. Renuka Singh, who additionally acquired out of quarantine on Tuesday, Sneh Rana and Ekta Bisht have been again within the XI. Jhulan Goswami, who missed the earlier match, additionally returned whereas Taniya Bhatia changed Richa Ghosh, who twisted her ankle, because the wicketkeeper.

Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Simran Dil Bahadur and Poonam Yadav have been overlooked as India continued to check their combos forward of the Women’s World Cup subsequent month.

India are but to win a recreation on their tour of New Zealand, having misplaced the one-off T20I and trailing the five-ODI collection 0-2.

New Zealand: 1 Suzie Bates, 2 Sophie Devine (capt), 3 Amelia Kerr, 4 Amy Satterthwaite, 5 Maddy Green, 6 Lauren Down, 7 Katey Martin (wk), 8 Frankie Mackay, 9 Lea Tahuhu, 10 Hannah Rowe, 11 Rosemary Mair

India: 1 Shafali Verma, 2 S Meghana, 3 Yastika Bhatia, 4 Mithali Raj (capt), 5 Harmanpreet Kaur, 6 Taniya Bhatia (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Jhulan Goswami, 9 Renuka Singh Thakur, 10 Sneh Rana, 11 Ekta Bisht



