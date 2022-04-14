New Zealand court grants China’s extradition request for murder suspect

Chinese authorities accuse Kyung Yup Kim, a South Korean citizen who has everlasting residency in New Zealand, of killing a girl in Shanghai in 2009, in accordance with courtroom paperwork.

Like many Western nations, together with the United States and the United Kingdom, New Zealand doesn’t have an extradition treaty with China.

In its resolution, New Zealand’s Supreme Court dominated by three judges to 2 that Kim’s extradition ought to proceed. The three judges in favor mentioned that they had acquired enough assurances from China and had been “satisfied that there was no real risk Mr. Kim would face an unfair trial.”

Chinese authorities had assured the courtroom that if extradited, Kim would have entry to New Zealand consular employees, and be tried and detained in Shanghai quite than despatched elsewhere within the nation, in accordance with the ruling.

The courtroom added it felt assured China would persist with its phrase, citing “the strength of (China’s) motivation to honor the assurances” and “the strength of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.”

Kim’s attorneys had argued the high-profile nature of this case and its sensitivity to Chinese authorities put him at excessive threat. In the Wednesday ruling, the courtroom disagreed, saying he was “an ordinary criminal suspect” as a result of he “does not belong to a minority group and is not a political prisoner.”

In a press release to CNN, Tony Ellis, Kim’s lead lawyer, mentioned Kim was “very disappointed with the judgment.”

The staff will struggle the extradition by submitting a grievance to the UN Human Rights Committee and search a contemporary judicial overview if essential, Ellis mentioned.

He cited the greater than two years the Supreme Court had taken to succeed in its resolution and Kim’s quite a few well being points — together with extreme despair, a small mind tumor, and liver and kidney illnesses — as grounds to object.

After China’s preliminary extradition request in 2011, Kim had been detained for 5 years then granted bail on the situation he wore an ankle bracelet, making him the longest serving detainee with out trial in New Zealand’s trendy historical past, Ellis mentioned.

The case in opposition to Kim

Kim has lived in New Zealand since he was 14 years previous, in accordance with courtroom paperwork. His mom can also be a New Zealand everlasting resident, whereas his father, brother and two kids are residents.

The case in opposition to him dates again to December 2009, when a younger lady who labored as a waitress at a bar was discovered useless in Shanghai, in accordance with court documents . At the time, Kim was visiting Shanghai and had rented an condominium there.

Pieces of a quilt had been discovered on her physique — which had been recognized by Kim’s then-girlfriend as just like one he owned. When police searched Kim’s condominium, they discovered samples that matched the waitress’ DNA.

Kim had additionally instructed a contact in a phone dialog that he might have crushed a intercourse employee to demise, in accordance with police.

Court paperwork mentioned there was proof to counsel the waitress might have engaged in intercourse work.

Kim has denied the homicide costs.

Legal battle

Following China’s preliminary extradition request, the New Zealand courts dominated in 2013 that Kim might be handed over and that call was confirmed two years later by the Minister of Justice. However, Kim filed for a judicial overview and efficiently challenged the choice.

After receiving additional assurances from China that it might deal with Kim humanely, the minister in 2016 determined to advocate Kim’s extradition a second time.

Kim as soon as once more challenged the choice — first unsuccessfully on the High Court then efficiently on the Court of Appeal in 2019.

The case then went to the Supreme Court for a last ruling.

At the time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had urged New Zealand to extradite Kim “as soon as possible, so that justice can be upheld for the victim,” and defended the Chinese judicial system as respecting “the legal rights of criminal suspects.”

In China, courts, prosecutors and police are overseen by the Chinese Communist Party’s highly effective Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission and its native branches.

China’s judicial system has a conviction price of about 99%, in accordance with authorized observers. Human rights advocates say unfair trials and the torture and mistreatment of prisoners are widespread.