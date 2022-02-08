New Zealand COVID-19 protest convoy jams streets near parliament

A convoy of vans and campervans blocked streets close to New Zealand’s parliament in Wellington Tuesday to protest in opposition to Covid restrictions and vaccinations, impressed by an identical demonstration in Canada.

Plastered with messages equivalent to “give us back our freedom” and “coercion is not consent,” a whole bunch of autos parked in streets surrounding the parliament constructing often known as The Beehive.

Hundreds extra drove across the metropolis heart with their horns blaring as greater than 1,000 protesters on foot listened to speeches.

Wellington man Stu Main mentioned the protesters felt their considerations about rights being eroded weren’t being heard by the federal government.

“I’m actually vaccinated but I’m against mandating people to be vaccinated,” he informed AFP.

“I think it’s disgraceful, forcing vaccination on people who don’t want it.”

The demonstration remained peaceable, with police reporting no arrests or main incidents.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mentioned she had no intention of coming into discussions with convoy members, arguing that almost all of New Zealanders had proven their assist for the federal government’s vaccination program.

“Ninety-six percent of New Zealanders have gone out and got a vaccination, which has enabled us to live now with fewer restrictions because of the extra protection that has provided,” she informed Radio New Zealand.

COVID-19 vaccinations are obligatory for folks working in sure sectors in New Zealand, equivalent to well being, regulation enforcement, training and protection.

A move system can be in pressure, with folks required to point out proof of vaccination to enter eating places, sports activities occasions and non secular companies.

It is just not required for public transport, supermarkets, faculties and accessing well being companies.

Several of the Wellington protesters carried Canadian flags, together with an expatriate named Billy, who declined to present his surname.

“I’m just supporting the brothers in Canada, fighting for freedom over there,” he mentioned.

A “Freedom Convoy” of truckers has gridlocked the Canadian capital Ottawa for greater than every week, prompting metropolis authorities to declare a state of emergency.

Organizers of the Wellington convoy haven’t mentioned how lengthy they intend to stay parked within the metropolis.

