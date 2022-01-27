Sports
New Zealand home international cricket schedule shuffled over COVID-19 concerns | Cricket News – Times of India
The New Zealand Blackcaps will play each of their February Tests in opposition to South Africa in Christchurch, whereas a one-day worldwide (ODI) collection in opposition to Australia in March shall be contested solely in Napier, New Zealand Cricket introduced on Thursday.
The modifications have been prompted by ongoing considerations in regards to the unfold of COVID-19, with the discount in journey hopefully lowering the possibilities of an outbreak that may put matches in danger.
Wellington is the large loser within the reshuffle. It had been scheduled to host the second NZ-South Africa Test and the primary two NZ-Australia ODIs.
In one other schedule change, the NZ ladies’s White Ferns’ collection in opposition to India (one Twenty20 and 5 ODIs) shall be performed solely in Queenstown.
“These risk mitigations are based on avoiding known COVID-19 hotspots, and include limiting air travel, limiting accommodation transfers and, essentially, operating in safer environments,” stated NZ Cricket chief government David White.
“We know the more domestic flights we have, and the more movement there is between hotels, the greater the chance of a match or even a series being put at risk.”
White acknowledged the frustration Wellington cricket followers would little doubt expertise, however stated an important factor was to maximise the possibilities of the matches being performed.
“It’s a very difficult time for everyone,” he stated.
REVISED HOME SUMMER SCHEDULE:
MEN:
New Zealand vs South Africa: Two Tests in Christchurch (Feb. 17-March 1)
New Zealand vs Australia: Three ODIs in Napier (March 17-20)
New Zealand vs Netherlands: One Twenty20 and three ODIs in Mount Maunganui and Hamilton (March 25-April 4)
WOMEN
New Zealand vs India: One Twenty20 and 5 ODIs in Queenstown (Feb. 9-24)
The modifications have been prompted by ongoing considerations in regards to the unfold of COVID-19, with the discount in journey hopefully lowering the possibilities of an outbreak that may put matches in danger.
Wellington is the large loser within the reshuffle. It had been scheduled to host the second NZ-South Africa Test and the primary two NZ-Australia ODIs.
In one other schedule change, the NZ ladies’s White Ferns’ collection in opposition to India (one Twenty20 and 5 ODIs) shall be performed solely in Queenstown.
“These risk mitigations are based on avoiding known COVID-19 hotspots, and include limiting air travel, limiting accommodation transfers and, essentially, operating in safer environments,” stated NZ Cricket chief government David White.
“We know the more domestic flights we have, and the more movement there is between hotels, the greater the chance of a match or even a series being put at risk.”
White acknowledged the frustration Wellington cricket followers would little doubt expertise, however stated an important factor was to maximise the possibilities of the matches being performed.
“It’s a very difficult time for everyone,” he stated.
REVISED HOME SUMMER SCHEDULE:
MEN:
New Zealand vs South Africa: Two Tests in Christchurch (Feb. 17-March 1)
New Zealand vs Australia: Three ODIs in Napier (March 17-20)
New Zealand vs Netherlands: One Twenty20 and three ODIs in Mount Maunganui and Hamilton (March 25-April 4)
WOMEN
New Zealand vs India: One Twenty20 and 5 ODIs in Queenstown (Feb. 9-24)