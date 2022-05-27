New Zealand leader Ardern to discuss contested Indo-Pacific with US President Biden

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated she is going to meet with US President Joe Biden on the White House subsequent Tuesday, when she expects to debate growing competitors within the Indo-Pacific, commerce and the US financial position within the area.

The two international locations are shut allies however the assembly with Biden had been unsure after Ardern examined optimistic for COVID-19 earlier this month, given strict White House pandemic protocols.

Ardern, who spoke with reporters on Thursday after delivering the graduation tackle at Harvard University throughout a go to to the United States, stated she would additionally meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris the identical day.

She anticipated the agenda to incorporate the battle in Ukraine and growing competitors within the Indo-Pacific – an obvious reference to rising rivalry between the United States and its allies and China within the area.

“There are an a number of areas in which the United States and New Zealand have very similar views, a number of areas where we would wish to see their presence continue, or increase,” Ardern stated.

“I imagine we will discuss our region and the fact that it is becoming increasingly contested and the role of the United States in our regional economy is important.”

She is within the United States in search of to spice up exports and lure extra vacationers as New Zealand appears to be like to totally reopen its borders after greater than two years of COVID-19 restrictions.

On Wednesday, she met members of the US Congress and stated the United States ought to return to a regional commerce pact it stop in 2017 if it wished to interact economically with the Indo-Pacific.

Ardern’s go to to Washington coincides with the beginning of a sweeping tour by China’s overseas minister of Pacific island international locations, an more and more tense entrance in competitors for affect between Beijing and Washington and its allies, together with New Zealand.

Her go to additionally follows a month of intensive US diplomacy targeted on the Indo-Pacific, together with Biden’s first journey as president to the area that concluded this week.

