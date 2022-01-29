New Zealand PM Ardern self-isolating after exposure to COVID-19

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has gone into self-isolation till Tuesday after being deemed an in depth contact of an individual who examined optimistic for COVID-19, the federal government stated.

The publicity passed off on January 22 throughout a flight to Auckland from the city of Kerikeri, the federal government stated in a press release on Saturday, including that the results of entire genome sequencing was anticipated the next day.

That would present if the an infection was brought on by the omicron variant of coronavirus, it stated.

Ardern, who’s asymptomatic, is feeling properly, the assertion added. She will probably be examined on Sunday and is in isolation in step with the well being ministry’s directives.

The governor-general and members of her employees, who had been additionally on board the flight, are following the identical isolation process.

