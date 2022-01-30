New Zealand PM Isolating, Journalist Case Highlights Tough Covid Curbs

New Zealand’s borders have been shut to foreigners since March 2020. (File)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stayed in self-isolation on Sunday, because the nation recorded 103 new COVID-19 infections and its powerful border controls have been highlighted by a pregnant journalist who mentioned she was trapped in Afghanistan.

Ardern, in self-isolation till Tuesday, took a coronavirus take a look at on Sunday after being uncovered to an contaminated particular person. Results have been anticipated in a while Sunday or on Monday, her workplace mentioned.

Journalist Charlotte Bellis mentioned in an article within the New Zealand Herald that she couldn’t return from Afghanistan, the place she had been reporting, after Ardern’s authorities rejected her utility for an exemption to realize entry.

“When the Taliban offers you – a pregnant, unmarried woman – safe haven, you know your situation is messed up,” Bellis wrote, saying she was trapped together with her Belgian accomplice.

Her utility was rejected as a result of it was for journey outdoors the allowed 14 days after utility, immigration and well being officers instructed the newspaper. They have been quoted as saying the case wanted additional clarification and that Bellis was “invited” to reapply inside the 14-day window.

Chris Bunny, head of New Zealand’s Managed Isolation and Quarantine, instructed the newspaper the division has not acquired affirmation that Bellis supposed to carry her flights ahead.

She mentioned she selected journey dates outdoors the window as a consequence of a shortage of flights out of Kabul and to “give us time to appeal if we were rejected”.

The quarantine company didn’t instantly reply to Reuters request for remark.

New Zealand’s borders have been shut to foreigners since March 2020. The authorities pushed again plans for a phased reopening from mid-January to the top of February out of concern a couple of potential Omicron outbreak, as in neighbouring Australia.

A rustic of 5 million folks, New Zealand has had 15,910 confirmed coronavirus instances and 52 deaths.

