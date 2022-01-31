New Zealand PM tests negative for COVID-19

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern examined detrimental for COVID-19 on Monday after being deemed a detailed contact of a case on a home flight, Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

Ardern was deemed a detailed contact of a optimistic COVID-19 case on Saturday and has entered self-isolation according to a Ministry of Health recommendation.

She was nonetheless required to isolate till the top of Tuesday “or as otherwise advised by Public Health,” stated a spokesperson for the prime minister, including that Ardern will chair Tuesday’s Cabinet assembly remotely, the spokesperson stated.

The publicity occasion occurred on Jan. 22 throughout flight NZ8273 from Kerikeri to Auckland. The flight has been added to the Ministry of Health web site as a location of curiosity.

New Zealand’s Governor-General Cindy Kiro and members of her workers have been additionally on board, and are following the identical isolation directions.

The prime minister and the governor-general have been in Northland enterprise advance filming on the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, on the invitation of the Waitangi National Trust for the Waitangi Day broadcast.

New Zealand reported 91 new neighborhood circumstances of COVID-19 on Monday, the Ministry of Health stated.

The nation has recorded 16,039 circumstances of COVID-19 because the starting of the pandemic, together with 12,005 circumstances from the present neighborhood outbreak.

New Zealand is on the highest Red settings underneath the COVID-19 Protection Framework. At Red settings, face masks change into obligatory in lots of indoor environments, and gatherings are restricted to 100 folks.