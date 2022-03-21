New Zealand to provide Ukraine with non-lethal military assistance

New Zealand mentioned on Monday it’ll present Ukraine with an extra $3.46 million (NZ$5 million) in funds and non-lethal army help together with some surplus gear.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern mentioned the cash can be primarily directed to a NATO Trust Fund that gives gas, rations, communication gear and first assist kits to assist Ukraine as its battles Russian forces that invaded on February 24.

“We consider what is happening in Ukraine as a massive disruption to the international rules-based order and because of that it impacts all of us and that’s why we have taken these extraordinary measures,” Ardern instructed a information convention.

The New Zealand Defence Force will present tactical gear resembling physique armour, helmets and vests which might be surplus to necessities, she mentioned.

This brings New Zealand’s complete help to Ukraine to $7.59 million (NZ$11 million).

New Zealand has additionally imposed sanctions on Russia and organized a particular visa for Ukrainians with New Zealand connections.

Russia calls its motion in Ukraine a “special operation”.

