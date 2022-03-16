New Zealand To Reopen Borders To International Visitors From Next Month

New Zealand PM stated the transfer will spur financial restoration over the rest of the yr.

Canberra:

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Wednesday stated New Zealand will reopen its borders a lot sooner than anticipated, with Australians allowed to journey there from April 12.

Travellers from international locations with visa waiver preparations together with the United States and the UK can enter from May 1.

Arden says the transfer will spur financial restoration over the rest of the yr.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)