New Zealand vs England Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Match preview: England bowler Katherine Brunt insists all of the stress is on New Zealand forward of what’s a must-win match for each side at Eden Park within the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

Heather Knight’s defending champions misplaced their first three video games earlier than beating India and know that they have to additionally win their remaining three fixtures and hope different outcomes go their technique to progress to the semi-finals.

After shedding a last-over thriller by two wickets to South Africa on Thursday, the White Ferns should win their final two video games to qualify with each side conscious that defeat spells the top of their possibilities of going additional within the event.

“I would say that would definitely add some tension, especially with it being at Eden Park,” defined seamer Brunt, who has taken only one wicket in New Zealand.

“And I have no doubt there will be a very good outpouring of people for that game to support their country so 100 per cent that will add to the pressure on them.”

With England’s destiny out of their very own fingers, skilled operator Brunt admits she has briefly turn out to be a fan of different groups to try to assist guarantee her facet sneak into the final 4, and it has not all the time been a straightforward watch with a hatful of shut encounters.

She added: “We’re able the place we’re counting on individuals’s outcomes. So, there’s some turning into a fan of different groups.

“It may not be what you want but that’s just the reality of it. It’s been great to watch all the other nations and be a part of games like that and put on exciting games of cricket.”

Brunt is adamant England don’t have any drawback grinding out outcomes even when they have to play ugly cricket to avoid wasting their World Cup hopes.

She defined: “I imply, we have had 10 weeks of our backs in opposition to the wall. We fought loads in Australia. We gave all the pieces within the Ashes.

“We went from there most likely not being in the most effective headspace. But we’re actually studying to point out battle, adapt shortly and transfer on fairly fast from disappointments.

“You cannot be in kind on a regular basis however what you are able to do is all the time present battle and maintain turning up and that is what we’re doing.

“It might not be pretty at times but that’s just how we’ve got to do it and how we get past each game. Hopefully, things will improve.”

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr has caught the attention by taking eight wickets along with her leg-spin however has additionally executed nicely with the bat, notching 153 runs from No.3 with a mean of 38.25.

And slightly than buckle underneath the stress, Kerr insists her facet will rise to the problem in opposition to outdated rivals England in a recreation neither can afford to lose.

She stated: “It’s thrilling when sport is all on the road, when there is a little bit of stress and it is a must-win recreation.

“It’s a kind of for us and we have been on the shedding facet of two shut video games which may have gone our method one other day.

“So we know we’re a good side and we know we’ve got things to improve on and must-win games are exciting and it’s a good chance to step up.”

With inputs from ICC Media Zone

Read all of the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News right here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.