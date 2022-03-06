New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, Live Cricket Score And Updates | Cricket News

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, stay cricket rating and updates: New Zealand and Bangladesh face off in a 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup match on the University Oval in Dunedin on Monday. Both sides started their respective campaigns with defeats and can look to notch a victory on this marketing campaign to maneuver up the standings. Hosts New Zealand suffered a heartbreaking three-run loss to the West Indies of their opening sport on Friday. Bangladesh, alternatively, have been crushed by South Africa by 32 runs of their opener. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Follow ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women, stay cricket rating and updates from Dunedin right here