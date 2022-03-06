New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to change between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: Suzie Bates will lastly get to see if there actually is not any place like residence as she performs her first sport for New Zealand on her residence floor of Dunedin.

The University Oval is internet hosting its second match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 because the White Ferns face Bangladesh with either side trying to find their first win.

Bates will play her 163rd worldwide match for New Zealand and regardless of all that have, she’s going to seem on the venue for the primary time tomorrow.

She stated: “It shall be actually particular and I assume the truth that I’ve by no means performed right here for the White Ferns makes it that rather more particular.

“In a house World Cup I will have a few of my household and associates up on the financial institution.

“I talked about it with Katey Martin [White Ferns wicket-keeper] this morning, Steve Martin and Wendy Martin have been like second cricket mother and father to me they usually sit on the identical spot whether or not we’re enjoying age-group cricket, or whether or not we’re enjoying for the Otago Sparks and now for New Zealand.

“We’ll just have that real comfort of knowing what this ground is about and looking up and seeing the people that have been there since we were under 15.“It’s going to be a pretty cool moment to sing the national anthem and be at your home ground, especially for the first time, I’m sure tomorrow will be a pretty cool day.”

Bates will characteristic alongside fellow Dunedin native Martin whose innings of 44 nearly noticed New Zealand residence as they fell three runs brief towards the West Indies.

Opening batter Bates was run out for 3 as Chinelle Henry directed Sophie Devine’s drive again down the bottom onto the stumps on the non-striker’s finish.

She’ll be hoping for extra time within the center tomorrow.

“I’m just hoping that that little bit of bad luck just means tomorrow I get all the luck,” Bates admitted.

“Bob Carter [head coach] did say I used to be fairly far out of my crease however Sophie hits the ball fairly onerous straight so perhaps I can simply sit again on my heels if I see her shaping that approach.

“It is what it is and that happens in cricket. Obviously I was disappointed to not get more of a bat but there’s plenty more cricket to come and I just can’t wait to get out there tomorrow.”

Bangladesh got here unstuck towards South Africa falling 32 runs brief after proscribing the world No.2 aspect to 207 all out.

It marked a promising debut within the event for the Tigresses, and one their captain Nigar Sultana hopes they will construct on.

She stated: “I feel we haven’t any strain proper now as a result of that is the stage we have been attempting to indicate ourselves on nd as a result of there are quite a lot of issues that we are able to get on from right here.

“So still, we do have a lot of chance to do well here and show our potential to the whole world.”

Bangladesh have settled effectively into Dunedin, the place additionally they confronted the Proteas, regardless of the World Cup marking their first time on New Zealand soil.

Sultana added: “I think still we had a lot of practices here, even though we have only played a couple of matches. We adapted to the wicket very well and with the conditions as well. We’re just trying to give our best and trying to deliver our best in the next match.”

