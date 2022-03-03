New Zealand Women vs West Indies Women Live Score, Women’s World Cup 2022 – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Toggle between the tabs above to modify between fast scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Preview: The 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup begins on 4 March with New Zealand taking up West Indies. The final time the match was held in New Zealand 22 years in the past, the White Ferns gained their maiden and solely title.

The hosts will look to repeat the feat and so they have had the right lead as much as the match.

Sophie Devine and her aspect registered a 4-1 collection defeat over India whereas notching up a mammoth nine-wicket win over Australia within the warm-up sport.

The Kiwis are performing as a well-oiled unit. Their prime batters have been spectacular. Amelia Kerr, who was promoted to No 3 kind No 5, has taken to the spot like a duck to water.

The all-rounder was the main run-scorer of the collection. She has additionally delivered with the ball alongside sister Jess Kerr.

Suzie Bates heads to the marquee occasion with 100 as does skipper Sophie Devine, who blasted an unbeaten 161 towards Australia within the warm-up sport, whereas Amy Satterthwaite has additionally been amongst runs.

West Indies certified for the match owing to their ODI rankings after the Qualifiers was cancelled mid-way final 12 months as a consequence of COVID-19. The runners-up end in 2013 was their best-ever efficiency.

They have a mix of youth and expertise of their aspect.

Off-spinner Anisa Mohammed shall be making a fifth look within the World Cup. She has loads of expertise to supply.

Skipper Stafanie Taylor is a confirmed match-winner with the bat and is simply as efficient together with her off-spin and is certainly one to look out for.

Big-hitting Deandra Dottin is one other participant to control. She just lately smashed her ODI-best of 150 not out towards South Africa.

With PTI inputs

