Newborn baby abandoned in bushes, Mpumalanga woman arrested | News24

Mpumalanga police arrested a lady after a new child child was discovered deserted. (Getty Images)

Mpumalanga police arrested a 27-year-old lady on Monday after she allegedly deserted her new child child in Bushbuckridge 4 days earlier.

According to police, two ladies have been strolling subsequent to a college in College View once they heard a child crying within the close by bushes.

“As they drew closer, they then discovered an abandoned infant who was probably about a day old,” police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala mentioned.

“Police were then alerted, and the baby was taken to hospital while a case of child neglect was opened for investigation.”

On Monday, the child’s mom went to the police station in Bushbuckridge and claimed she had deserted her new child child days earlier.

Mohlala mentioned the lady was arrested and charged.

However, she didn’t seem within the Bushbuckridge Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday because the case was not enrolled.

Mohlala mentioned the case was nonetheless being investigated, and the child remained in hospital, the place she was being monitored.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela condemned the incident and known as on society for “a moral regeneration.”

“We believe it is paramount for families, traditional leaders and spiritual leaders to assist in restoring the moral fibre of our society,” Manamela mentioned.

