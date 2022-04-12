Newborn Baby, Driver Killed As Ambulance Topples In Tamil Nadu

Under the affect, the new child youngster and the motive force died on the spot. (Representational)

Coimbatore:

A new child child and an ambulance driver had been killed when the car they had been travelling in toppled close to Malumichampatti on the outskirts right here on Tuesday, police stated.

According to police, the ambulance was bringing the kid to the Government Hospital in Coimbatore from Udumalpet in close by Tiruppur district. When the car was nearing Malumichampatti, the motive force misplaced management of the car and it overturned.

Under the affect, the kid and driver died on the spot.

The our bodies had been despatched to the Government Hospital in Coimbatore for autopsy. Further investigations are on, police stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)