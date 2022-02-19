Newcastle draw at West Ham to keep climbing out of danger zone

Newcastle confirmed additional proof of their gradual enchancment below Eddie Howe by drawing 1-1 at prime four-chasing West Ham to increase their unbeaten run within the Premier League to 6 video games on Saturday.

Joe Willock’s deft end in first-half stoppage time cancelled out the headed opener scored by Craig Dawson within the thirty second minute on the Olympic Stadium.

Craig Dawson celebrates after scoring for West Ham towards Newcastle on Saturday. Credit:Getty Images

Boosted by a slew of January signings funded by its new Saudi house owners, Newcastle haven’t misplaced since December 19 and look to have sufficient high quality now to keep away from relegation.

West Ham went forward when Dawson bought on the tip of a curling free kick to bury his header contained in the close to put up.