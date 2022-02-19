Newcastle draw at West Ham to keep climbing out of danger zone
Newcastle confirmed additional proof of their gradual enchancment below Eddie Howe by drawing 1-1 at prime four-chasing West Ham to increase their unbeaten run within the Premier League to 6 video games on Saturday.
Joe Willock’s deft end in first-half stoppage time cancelled out the headed opener scored by Craig Dawson within the thirty second minute on the Olympic Stadium.
Boosted by a slew of January signings funded by its new Saudi house owners, Newcastle haven’t misplaced since December 19 and look to have sufficient high quality now to keep away from relegation.
West Ham went forward when Dawson bought on the tip of a curling free kick to bury his header contained in the close to put up.
Declan Rice, probably West Ham’s greatest participant this season, was at fault for the equaliser after misguiding his clearance from a cross into the centre of the realm. There, Willock stretched to poke his foot out between Dawson and Ryan Fredericks, guiding a volley with the surface of his boot in off the put up.
Three of Newcastle’s 5 January signings began the sport, with Kieran Trippier injured and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes solely approaching as a late substitute.
AP, Reuters
News, outcomes and skilled evaluation from the weekend of sport despatched each Monday. Sign up for our Sport newsletter.