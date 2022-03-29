Newest California Supreme Court judge is the first Latina woman in the role

toggle caption Office of Governor Gavin Newsom

Office of Governor Gavin Newsom

California has sworn in a brand new choose to its Supreme Court, and she or he’s making historical past by changing into the primary Latina lady within the position.

Justice Patricia Guerrero has been an affiliate justice in a federal appeals court docket, a trial court docket choose, a regulation accomplice and a federal prosecutor.

“I’m incredibly honored to take the bench on our state’s Supreme Court, and I thank everyone who has made this day possible,” Guerrero stated in an announcement. “I am here because of the courage, sacrifices and dedication of my parents and my grandparents who, like so many others, came to this country with the hope of a brighter future for their children.”

Guerrero’s swearing in is a major transfer in California. As the nation’s most populous state and the place nearly 2 in 5 residents identify as Hispanic or Latino, California is located within the nation’s debate on immigration.

She was joined by her father, sister, husband and two sons throughout her swearing in ceremony Monday. Guerrero moved to California when her mother and father immigrated to the Imperial Valley area from Mexico.

Guerrero went on to get her bachelor’s diploma from the University of California, Berkeley and her regulation diploma from Stanford Law School in 1997.

After graduating, she was an affiliate at Latham and Watkins LLP earlier than becoming a member of the Southern District of California’s U.S. Attorney’s Office as an assistant U.S. lawyer from 2002 to 2003.

She returned to Latham and Watkins as an affiliate and was promoted to accomplice in 2007.

In 2013, Guerrero was appointed a judgeship within the San Diego Superior Court, the place she oversaw the household regulation division. In 2017, she was appointed to California’s Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division One, the place she wrote a number of opinions defending client and constitutional rights.

“This is a proud day for all Californians,” stated California Governor Gavin Newsom. “A first-generation Californian and daughter of the Imperial Valley, Justice Guerrero’s extraordinary ascent to serve as the first Latina justice on our state’s highest court is not only an incredible personal achievement, it is an inspiring example of California’s enduring promise that any dream is possible, no matter who you are or where you come from.”

Guerrero has achieved hours of professional bono work in immigration courts, aiding purchasers with asylum purposes and guaranteeing truthful housing legal guidelines are complied with.

She is changing Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuéllar, who left the bench in October 2021.

“Your appointment is a testimony to not only your extraordinary judicial career, but also to your devotion and commitment to the citizens of California and their access to justice,” U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor informed Guerrero.