Newly appointed French minister denies rape accusations

Damien Abad (pictured) was appointed France’s minister for Solidarity and the Disabled on Sunday (22 May). This follows accusations made by Mediapart in an article based mostly upon interviews with the ladies.

According to Saturday’s Mediapart story, the ladies quoted mentioned that Abad pressured them into unsuitable sexual relationships. They claimed that the actions occurred in late 2010 or early 2011.

A grievance was filed by one of many ladies towards Abad to the police in 2017. It was closed with none additional motion, Abad mentioned.

He said that he “contests with the greatest force these allegations of sexual violence. The sexual relationships that I have had all my life were by mutual consent”.

Abad claimed that his incapacity, known as arthrogryposis, which impacts all of his 4 limbs, made it bodily inconceivable to carry out the acts of violence he was charged with.

When requested by Elisabeth Borne to touch upon the allegations towards Abad she mentioned that she did not learn about them till he joined the federal government.

She mentioned: “I will be very clear: On all these topics of harassment, sexual assault, there cannot be impunity, and we must continue ad hoc so that women who might be victims of harassment, assault, or harassment can freely speak out.”

Advertisement

Borne said that her authorities could be answerable for the implications of Abad’s appointment, “if new elements are added and a case is opened.” She did not give any additional particulars.