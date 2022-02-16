Newly-single Kanye tries to woo Kim back on Valentine’s Day

Hours after his break up from actress Julia Fox, Kanye West has made a really public transfer to attempt to win again Kim Kardashian.

It seems scandal-plagued rapper Kanye West is attempting to reconcile with estranged spouse Kim Kardashian, simply hours after newest girlfriend Julia Fox confirmed that the pair had damaged up.

West posted a number of photographs on Instagram of a truck stuffed with roses pulling as much as Kardashian’s California residence for Valentine’s Day, captioning the photographs with the identical slogan emblazoned on the automobile: “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR.”

Stream extra leisure information reside & on demand with Flash, a devoted information streaming service. New to Flash? Try 14 days free now >

This public show of affection for his ex comes after West and girlfriend Julia Fox parted ways after simply six weeks collectively.

Uncut Gems actress Fox confirmed the pair had break up in a collection of savage since-deleted Instagram posts, dubbing herself the “#1 hustler” who “wasn’t in love” with Kanye however had used the connection to “come up” on the planet.

“I haven’t cried since 1997 and I especially wouldn’t cry over THIS!!!” she captioned a screenshot of a Daily Mail article that reported she was emotional within the wake of the break up. “If anything I’ve been laughing more than before.”

Kanye’s Valentine’s Day supply to his ex stands in stark distinction to his public outbursts in opposition to her in current weeks. West has repeatedly publicly slammed Kardashian and her new boyfriend, SNL comic Pete Davidson.

Kanye shared a headless photograph of Pete and Kim holding arms on his social media and wrote: “LOOK AT THIS D**KHEAD,” and later shared a personal textual content from Davidson together with his 11 million Instagram followers.

In different troubling public assaults, he accused Kim of kidnapping one in every of their youngsters and slammed her for permitting daughter North West to have a TikTok account. He later wiped all mention of Kim and their youngsters from his social media.

As his assaults escalated, Kim made a uncommon public assertion in opposition to Kanye.

“Kanye’s constant need for attacking me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kardashian wrote in a press release issued to social media.

“As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.”