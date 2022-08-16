News anchor parents document baby’s day on ‘Baby News Network’. Watch hilarious viral video

“When both of your parents are news anchors,” that is what newscaster Jeannette Reyes wrote whereas sharing a Twitter video which has gone loopy viral. The video exhibits her alongside together with her child Isabella and husband Robert Burton. While Reyes works for FOX 5, Burton is a information anchor at 7News. The video exhibits them each utilizing their skilled abilities to speak about their child’s morning routine on ‘Baby News Network’.

The video opens to point out Reyes saying “Good morning, Bella! It’s 9:52,” as she picks up her daughter from the crib. “Hopefully you slept well. Certainly, no one else did, but we’re not going to point any fingers. Let’s send it over to Robert Burton for more on your weather,” she provides. We usually are not going to spoil the enjoyable by freely giving the whole lot the video exhibits, so have a look.

The video has been posted a day in the past. Since being shared, the clip has gathered greater than 9.7 million views and the numbers are rapidly rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to put up numerous feedback.

“Beautiful,” posted a Twitter consumer. “Bella’s first words: ‘This just in, I’m speaking now. More at 5’,” joked one other. “Twinkle twinkle got me!” shared a 3rd. “So adorable. I’d tune in daily for this content,” wrote a fourth.