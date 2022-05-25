Newsom calls inaction on gun violence a ‘choice’ after Texas school shooting

Gov. Gavin Newsom referred to as out Republicans Tuesday for inaction on the problem of gun management, saying the party “won’t do a damn thing” in a collection of tweets hours after a shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 18 youngsters and one trainer lifeless.

“Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe,” Newsom wrote. “This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice. We need nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety now.”

The Democratic governor additionally reposted a tweet from the National Rifle Association that promoted former President Trump yesterday as a featured speaker at its convention in Houston on Friday, marking his sixth time talking on the annual gathering.

Newsom’s dispatches, which had been rapidly retweeted hundreds of occasions, had been amongst a sea of calls on the social media platform for stronger gun management laws within the U.S. within the wake of the lethal taking pictures in Uvalde, Texas, a small city about 85 miles exterior of San Antonio.

“Commonsense gun safety laws work,” Newsom tweeted. “In CA, we have cut our gun death rate in half since the 1980’s. We won’t solve this overnight — but let’s stop pretending that these mass shootings are an inevitable horror we have to experience on a regular basis.”

The governor has repeatedly touted efforts in California to thwart gun violence as a nationwide instance for others to observe.

Along with Florida, Texas has turn into a go-to political goal for Newsom when he criticizes Republican-dominated states for glorifying weapons, proscribing abortion rights, enacting insurance policies that concentrate on transgender college students and resisting public well being measures to stem the unfold of COVID-19.

Amid Newsom’s marketing campaign for reelection, Republicans have attacked the Democratic governor for the state’s enhance in crime. But Newsom has insisted that the “deep red state” of Texas has larger property and violent crime charges than California.

In December, Newsom called on state legislators to craft a bill enabling Californians to sue gun producers and distributors — a measure patterned after a Texas legislation upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court that authorizes non-public lawsuits in Texas courts towards anybody who violates the state’s strict restrictions on abortions. One such proposal, Senate Bill 1327, was accepted Tuesday by the state Senate simply after the primary reviews of the mass taking pictures in Texas.

“If Texas can use a law to ban a woman’s right to choose and to put her health at risk we will use that same law to save lives and improve the health and safety of the people in the state of California,” Newsom stated on the time.

Several different payments are transferring by means of the California Legislature that will additional tighten gun restrictions. Legislation that will restrict firearm promoting to minors handed the Assembly on Monday.

But not all of California’s efforts have gained reward. Earlier this month, a federal appeals court ruled that the state’s ban on the sale of semiautomatic rifles to adults below age 21 was unconstitutional.

California has additionally skilled its share of mass shootings. On May 15, a gunman attacked a lunch banquet at a Taiwanese church in Laguna Woods, killing one particular person and wounding 5 others.

Last month, a lethal taking pictures in Sacramento introduced the problem of gun management nearer to residence for Newsom after six had been killed and a dozen injured simply blocks from the state’s Capitol.

“The scourge of gun violence continues to be a crisis in our country, and we must resolve to bring an end to this carnage,” Newsom stated on April 3 following the Sacramento taking pictures.

Times workers writers Hannah Wiley and Melody Gutierrez contributed to this report.