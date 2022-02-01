Newsom, Garcetti Go Maskless at NFL Game Despite Stadium Mandates

California’s far-left Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom was seen partying and not using a masks at an NFL championship sport in L.A. Sunday regardless of his fixed draconian coronavirus insurance policies and in defiance of an area masks mandate within the stadium.

Newsom was seen partying with ex-LA Lakers star Magic Johnson in one in every of SoFi Stadium’s suites through the L.A. Rams and San Francisco 49ers sport that ended with the Rams headed to the Super Bowl.

Mask pushing L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and San Francisco Mayor London Breed have been additionally celebrating the massive NFL sport with out carrying masks.

While 5 yr olds are pressured to masks all day in California, Gavin Newsom and the mayors of LA and San Francisco are having fun with packed occasions maskless pic.twitter.com/dDTLOHaBpo — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 31, 2022

The @RamsNFL are going to the Super Bowl!!! I already acquired the suite and may’t wait to cheer the Rams on to victory! Congratulations to Rams proprietor Stan Kroenke, the unbelievable coaches and gamers, and the complete Rams group! pic.twitter.com/2xaLhRY6gh — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 31, 2022

SoFi Stadium has a masks mandate for “mega-events” for greater than 5,000 spectators, together with Sunday’s championship video games. The guidelines may also reportedly apply to the Feb. 13 Super Bowl.

Masks are to be worn always except a fan is consuming or ingesting, the principles state. Of course, not one of the extremely positioned Democrats on the sport have been consuming or ingesting within the pictures.

The three Dems have been blasted for blatant hypocrisy. Gov. Newsom, as an example, not too long ago extended his masks mandate by means of Feb. 15.

Garcetti has additionally been an enormous masks pusher in L.A. In April of 2020, Garcetti told residents that they have to placed on a masks the second they stroll out the door of their properties.

As for Mayor Breed, she has been attacked for violating her masks proclamations earlier than. Last Sept., Breed was blasted for being seen partying maskless in a bar.

