Next On Russia’s Target? “Thoughtless” Western Arms Supplies To Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia mentioned its troops might goal provides of Western weapons in Ukraine.

Moscow:

Russia on Saturday mentioned its troops might goal provides of Western weapons in Ukraine, the place the Russian military has been advancing since late February.

“We warned the United States that the orchestrated pumping of weapons from a number of countries is not just a dangerous move, it is a move that turns these convoys into legitimate targets,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov informed state tv.

He mentioned Moscow had warned “about the consequences of the thoughtless transfer to Ukraine of weapons like man-portable air defence systems, anti-tank missile systems and so on.”

Ryabkov mentioned Washington had not taken Moscow’s warnings critically and added that Russia and the US weren’t holding any “negotiation processes” on Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin despatched Russian troops into Ukraine on February 24 and mentioned he goals to “de-Nazify” the nation.

Moscow has been hit by a barrage of worldwide sanctions since Putin despatched in troops.

