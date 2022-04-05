Next phase of Russia’s war on Ukraine could last ‘months or longer’: White House

The subsequent section of Russia’s struggle on Ukraine might final for “months or longer” after Moscow’s forces pulled away from Kyiv as they shift in the direction of the japanese areas, White House nationwide safety adviser Jake Sullivan stated on Monday.

He stated that Russia is shifting its focus within the struggle towards Ukraine after realizing the “West will not break” in its help of Kyiv’s authorities, however warned that Moscow was doubling down on its offensive after its troops retreated from the capital and repositioned in the direction of the east of Ukraine.

Sullivan additionally added that the US will announce new sanctions towards Russia this week after Ukraine reported atrocities dedicated by the Russian forces within the city of Bucha.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

According to the mayor of Bucha, 300 residents have been killed by Russian forces. Ukrainian officers entered the city on Sunday and reported mass graves and “executed” civilians. Pictures of our bodies littering the streets and corpses with their fingers tied behind their backs sparked a world outcry.

Moscow denies concentrating on civilians and claimed that Kyiv “staged” a “provocation” for Western media.

The US will push to verify Russian President Vladimir Putin pays for the “war crimes” dedicated in Ukraine, Sullivan added. Washington will seek the advice of with its allies in Europe concerning the mechanism of that accountability which can happen within the International Criminal Court (ICC) or one other venue.

Sullivan stated the US can even declare further navy help for Ukraine within the coming days.

Russian atrocities

The US is supporting a world staff of persecutors and specialists to assist collect proof of atrocities dedicated by Russian forces in Ukraine and maintain Moscow accountable, State Department spokesperson Ned Price stated.

“We are tracking and documenting atrocities and sharing information with institutions working to hold responsible those accountable,” Price stated, including that reviews counsel the atrocities aren’t the actions of rogue Russian troopers however fairly part of a “broader, troubling campaign.”

“The terrible death and destruction wrought by the Kremlin’s forces is going to continue as long as Putin continues this senseless, unprovoked war.”

Read extra:

Zelenskyy on Bucha civilian killings: Russians treat Ukrainians ‘worse than animals’

Biden urges Putin war crimes trial after Bucha killings

Zelenskyy blames Russian leadership for ‘killings, torture’ in Bucha