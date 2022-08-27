Next stop, vintage: Melbourne’s unique market obsession

Morris, who give up her job as a e-book publicist in 2011 to run her markets full-time, is the primary to confess that she was stunned Round She Goes has stood the check of time so efficiently.

Loading

Morris weathered the quick vogue growth and at the moment, as folks more and more shun poor high quality, unsustainable clothes, second-hand purchasing is offering a option to store environmentally on a finances – it’s additionally develop into unequivocally “cool”.

“The market always appealed to women in their 30s to 50s, but now we’re getting younger people who were probably children when we started,” Morris stated.

Melbourne’s market scene is now bustling with competitors, akin to Revamp Clothing Trade and Hunters Markets.