NEXT Weather Alert: Hennepin, Ramsey among Minnesota counties under Tornado Watch

MINNEAPOLIS — After severe storms caused flash flooding at the Minnesota State Fair and left 1000’s with out energy throughout the Twin Cities Saturday, extra inclement climate is feasible Sunday.

It’s a NEXT Weather Alert day because of the extreme risk. The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch till midnight for 35 Minnesota counties — together with Hennepin and Ramsey.

…Especially for those who’re going to the @mnstatefair grandstand live performance or are a employee there. Storms will hit late sufficient that almost all needs to be house already, however not all. Know the place the storm shelters are, so that you aren’t looking if/whenever you want them! Be ready, not scared #mnwx https://t.co/hbOiKBSgjb — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 28, 2022

Here is a listing of all of the counties within the watch space: Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Chisago, Dakota, Douglas, Goodhue, Hennepin, Isanti, Kanabec, Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Le Sueur, McLeod, Meeker, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Nicollet, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Washington, Watonwan, Wright and Yellow Medicine.

Severe climate began to develop in northwestern Minnesota within the afternoon, and is anticipated to go down the Interstate 94 hall and hit the metro between 9 p.m. and midnight.

Most of the state is beneath a slight threat for extreme climate. The 4 corners and western Minnesota have a barely decrease threat. The twister risk shall be highest in central Minnesota.

Monday shall be cooler, extra snug and windy, with a excessive close to 82. All of subsequent week appears to be like related, with loads of sunshine and temps within the low to mid 80s.