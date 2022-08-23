NEXT Weather: Another beautiful day Tuesday, rain arrives Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota’s climate forecast is beginning to sound like a damaged document, however adjustments are on the best way.

Tuesday shall be one other lovely day, with highs within the 80s throughout the state and low humidity.

Temperatures shall be comparable on Wednesday, however dew factors shall be noticeably increased. There shall be an opportunity of rain up north within the morning hours, and the Twin Cities might see some showers within the afternoon and night hours.

There’s a slight likelihood of extra rain Thursday morning, however it ought to clear up early. With a excessive of 80 anticipated, it will be an amazing day for the Minnesota State Fair to get began.

Highs will keep in he 80s for the subsequent a number of days. There’s one other likelihood of rain on Saturday.