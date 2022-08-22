NEXT Weather: Bright sunshine, comfortable temps make for pleasant Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS — Sunday’s shaping as much as be a really nice day within the Twin Cities.

Highs shall be near common throughout the state, with the metro topping out round 80. Dew factors shall be a bit decrease than they had been on Saturday, and there shall be loads of sunshine.

Monday shall be barely hotter, however the humidity will keep in test. It’ll begin to really feel muggy once more on Tuesday, and Wednesday seems like it is going to be essentially the most humid day of the week. Scattered thunderstorms are doable that day, too.

When the Minnesota State Fair kicks off on Thursday, temperatures shall be barely cooler. A passing gentle bathe within the morning hours cannot be dominated out, however in any other case, fairgoers should not have to fret in regards to the climate.