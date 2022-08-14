NEXT Weather: Quiet, pleasant weekend ahead

MINNEAPOLIS — It can be a tad muggy, however in any other case seasonable and nice all weekend lengthy.

Temperatures Saturday morning began off cool. The dew level did rise, making it muggier, nevertheless it was nonetheless pretty snug outdoors.

Sunday is anticipated to be much like Saturday, beginning off the day within the 60s and temperatures within the low 80s within the afternoon across the Twin Cities. Areas alongside and north of I-94 may even see a few passing showers.

You heard proper — a nice weekend of August climate will merge into a fairly good workweek as effectively! I’m monitoring minimal rain probabilities developing at 8am, once you be part of @JenniferMayerle and me, on @WCCO and streaming on @CBSNews #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/zAB525QKou — Mike Augustyniak (@MikeAugustyniak) August 13, 2022

Next week will characteristic a couple of probabilities for scattered rain and thunder, however general likelihood is low and many of the week can be dry, with temperatures much like this weekend