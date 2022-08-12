Next Weather: Rainy Friday, dry weekend

MINNEAPOLIS – The Next Weather Tower is shining inexperienced, with good rain on the best way Friday – and it could possibly be a soaker for the morning commute.

This is nice information for our drought circumstances, however it should gradual the drive into work. The heaviest rain falls early. Expect a cooler-yet-humid day Friday, with highs within the 70s.

We noticed a slight enchancment within the Dry and Moderate drought classes. But we noticed a small progress within the Severe drought areas. Our Next greatest probability of wanted rain arrives tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/olaE3xIc5S — Chris Shaffer (@WCCOShaffer) August 11, 2022

It will heat to the low 80s this weekend, which is under common, and we’ll keep dry. It will nonetheless be a bit humid.

Some scattered showers are doable on Monday. The week seems to stay across the common for highs and lows.