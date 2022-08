MINNEAPOLIS — We’re having fun with a stretch of gorgeous climate, and it will stick round for some time.

Tuesday can be windy, however except for that, it is arduous to seek out fault with the forecast.

Dew factors are low, and can keep within the snug vary for the foreseeable future. We’ll additionally see loads of sunshine all through the week.

Highs can be within the low 80s till Friday, once they’ll climb a few levels greater.