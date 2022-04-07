NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses Bulgaria’s €6.3 billion recovery and resilience plan
The European Commission has at this time adopted a constructive evaluation of
Bulgaria’s restoration and resilience plan. This is a key step paving the best way
for the EU to disburse €6.3 billion in grants below the Recovery and
Resilience Facility (RRF). This financing will help the implementation
of the essential funding and reform measures outlined in Bulgaria’s
restoration and resilience plan. It will play an important position in enabling
Bulgaria to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The RRF is the important thing instrument on the coronary heart of NextGenerationEU. It will
present as much as €800 billion (in present costs) to help investments and
reforms throughout the EU. The Bulgarian plan types a part of an unprecedented
coordinated EU response to the COVID-19 disaster, to deal with widespread European
challenges by embracing the inexperienced and digital transitions, to strengthen
financial and social resilience and the cohesion of the only market.
