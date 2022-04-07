NextGenerationEU: European Commission endorses Bulgaria’s €6.3 billion recovery and resilience plan

The European Commission has at this time adopted a constructive evaluation of

Bulgaria’s restoration and resilience plan. This is a key step paving the best way

for the EU to disburse €6.3 billion in grants below the Recovery and

Resilience Facility (RRF). This financing will help the implementation

of the essential funding and reform measures outlined in Bulgaria’s

restoration and resilience plan. It will play an important position in enabling

Bulgaria to emerge stronger from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RRF is the important thing instrument on the coronary heart of NextGenerationEU. It will

present as much as €800 billion (in present costs) to help investments and

reforms throughout the EU. The Bulgarian plan types a part of an unprecedented

coordinated EU response to the COVID-19 disaster, to deal with widespread European

challenges by embracing the inexperienced and digital transitions, to strengthen

financial and social resilience and the cohesion of the only market.

