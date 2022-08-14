Neymar scores twice, PSG thump Montpellier

Neymar has scored twice as Paris St Germain thumped Montpellier 5-2 in Ligue 1 on the Parc des Princes on Saturday whereas 10-man AS Monaco needed to accept a house level in opposition to Stade Rennais.

Kylian Mbappe and debutant Renato Sanches have been additionally heading in the right direction for PSG, who have been set on their manner following an personal objective by Montpellier defender Falaye Sacko as the house aspect made it two wins from two at the beginning of their title defence.

Mbappe had a penalty saved by a diving Jonas Omlin within the Montpellier objective after a Jordan Ferri handball halfway via the primary half, but it surely proved a brief reprieve for the guests.

Sacko tried to clear a Mbappe cross however solely succeeded in steering the ball into his personal web, earlier than his night time bought worse when he conceded one other penalty after dealing with the ball within the field.

Neymar stepped up for PSG and made no mistake with the spot-kick to offer the Parisians a 2-0 halftime lead.

It regarded prefer it was sport over when Neymar added a second quickly after the break, heading dwelling a rebound as he reacted quickest to the free ball.

Montpellier got hope when Khazri pulled a objective again simply earlier than the hour-mark, however when Mbappe lastly bought on the scoresheet 10 minutes later, that was the tip of the competition.

Neymar was denied his hat-trick when he had an effort disallowed for offside, however PSG prolonged their benefit via Sanches on his debut following his transfer from Lille.

Enzo Tchato pulled one other objective again for Montpellier with nearly the final kick of the sport, but it surely was a snug victory for the house aspect.

Earlier, Monaco got here from behind to assert a degree in a 1-1 dwelling draw with Stade Rennais, a match wherein they have been diminished to 10 males early and missed a penalty.

Youssouf Fofana was proven a straight crimson card inside quarter-hour for a stamp on Rennes’ Martin Terrier, however Monaco gained a primary half spot-kick that was missed by Axel Disasi as Rennes goalkeeper Steve Mandanda made the save.

Gaetan Laborde opened the scoring for Rennes early within the second interval, however a disastrous error from substitute goalkeeper Dogan Alemdar, on for Mandanda at halftime and who dallied on the ball to permit Breel Embolo to nick it from him and rating his first Monaco objective, noticed the factors shared.