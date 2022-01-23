NFL floored by ‘ridiculous’ 33-year first

Second-year QB Joe Burrow has turned the hapless Cincinnati Bengals round however regardless of a shock win, followers couldn’t assist however roast an undesirable report.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has led the franchise to its first AFC Championship recreation in 33 years, regardless of being monstered the Tennessee Titans defence.

Burrow threw for 348 yards and accomplished 28 of 37 passes to steer the aspect to a 19-16 win regardless of being sacked and equal playoff report 9 instances.

Watch all of the motion from the NFL Playoffs. Every recreation LIVE with ESPN on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now >

Burrow turned the primary QB in NFL historical past to steer his aspect to a playoff win regardless of being sacked so many instances because the 1970 merger between the American Football League and National Football League.

The truth the Titans had 9 sacks was additionally the tie for essentially the most sacks in a playoff recreation since 1960 and it was the primary Bengals divisional win on the highway within the franchises’ historical past.

The factors could have come from the boot of kicker Evan McPherson, who was the primary participant in NFL historical past to make 4 or extra discipline objectives in a number of video games in a post-season.

The game-winner even got here from a 52-yarder that McPherson by no means thought would miss after the third choose on Titans QB Ryan Tannehill get the Bengals in place.

“So, he was talking to Brandon (Allen) as he was going out to kick, he gave a little warm-up swing and said, ‘Ahhh, looks like we’re going to the AFC Championship’,” Burrow instructed the media after the sport.

But regardless of McPherson’s heroics, second yr QB Burrow has broadly been credited with turning the franchise round.

Burrow is used to being hit, having been among the many prime QBs in a number of metrics throughout the common season, however was sacked a league-high 51 instances.

Social media was fast to slam the Cincinnati offensive line and have become the web’s favorite whipping boys.

Former offensive guard for the Patriots, Cardinals and Chargers Rich Ohrnberger tweeted: “Win Super Bowl or lose this game … the Bengals should spend every draft pick on the offensive line.”

After the sport, Burrow additionally appeared to confess that he would really feel the pressure of getting hit so many instances.

“I feel good,” Burrow stated in his post-game press convention. “That might not be the case tomorrow morning.”

But slightly than pile on his safety, Burrow gave the Titans defence their dues.

“They had a great plan. They had a great rush plan,” Burrow stated after the sport. “Made it tough on us, made it tough on me disguising coverages and blitzes and everything and they switched it up the whole game. They didn’t stick to one thing. One thing didn’t work, they moved on to the next thing. Kept us on our toes.”

The Bengals’ first-round win final week was their first playoff victory in 31 years and now they’ll face the winner of the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs in a bid to make the franchise’s first Super Bowl since 1988 and third in its 54-year historical past.

— with AFP