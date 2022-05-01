NFL, NBA stars invest in IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals | Cricket News – Times of India

Our #RoyalsHousehold simply bought larger. 😍@CP3 | @LarryFitzgerald | @KelvinBeachumJr https://t.co/NDvOtYNsVU — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) 1651383825000

“We are extremely pleased to have Chris, Larry and Kelvin join us as investors who have seen the vision of the Royals as a truly global brand,” mentioned Rajasthan’s lead proprietor Manoj Badale.

The United States will co-host the 2024 Twenty20 World Cup, though cricket has not develop into widespread there.

“I am excited to have become one of the first US athletes to see the value and scope for growth in the IPL,” mentioned NBA star Paul, 36.

“With a variety of components, including stadium experience and fan engagement still left to fulfil their course, I see myself contributing world-class experience through this strategic investment.”

The two-time Olympic gold medallist additionally has a stake within the minor league baseball workforce Winston-Salem Dash.

Rajasthan house owners acquired a majority stake within the Caribbean Premier League workforce Barbados Tridents final 12 months.

“I am keenly aware of the popularity of cricket internationally and am thrilled to join the Rajasthan Royals franchise as an investor,” Arizona Cardinals’ offensive deal with Beachum mentioned.

“I respect the global reach of the IPL and am committed to supporting the Royals.”