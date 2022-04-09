NFL player Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by car in Florida: Report

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday morning after being struck by a automotive in South Florida, according to ESPN.

Haskins, 24, was in Florida coaching with different Steelers gamers, ESPN reported.

ABC News is working to verify particulars of the incident.

The Steelers confirmed Haskins’ sudden passing.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated in an announcement Saturday. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community.”

“Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many,” he continued. “I am truly heartbroken.”

Haskins was drafted by the Washington Commanders within the first spherical in 2019. He signed with the Steelers in 2021 and was a backup to Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh final season.

Prior to being drafted, the New Jersey native attended Ohio State University, the place he was a Heisman Trophy finalist, gained the Chicago Tribune Silver Football award as the most effective participant within the Big Ten and earned the Big Ten’s Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year awards.

He is survived by his spouse, Kalabrya Gondrezick-Haskins.