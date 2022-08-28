NFL punter Matt Araiza released from Buffalo Bills amid sex assault allegation in San Diego

The Buffalo Bills on Saturday stated they had been releasing punter Matt Araiza from the workforce, two days after a civil lawsuit accused him and two different former San Diego State University football players of gang raping a 17-year-old lady final yr at an off-campus social gathering.

Araiza, 22, whose highly effective and exact kicking in school earned him the moniker “Punt God,” was accused of bringing the teenager right into a room through the social gathering the place she was repeatedly raped.

The lawsuit, filed in San Diego County Superior Court, alleges that the then-high college senior went out and in of consciousness however remembers moments as the lads took turns assaulting her.

The Times reported on the allegations on Thursday.

The different males named within the grievance are Zavier Leonard and Nowlin “Pa’a” Ewaliko. Leonard was listed beforehand on the college’s fall soccer roster as a redshirt freshman, however the college stated Saturday in an announcement that he’s now not on the workforce. Ewaliko was on the workforce final yr as a freshman however is just not on the present roster.

In an interview on Thursday with The Times, Araiza’s lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, stated he hadn’t reviewed the grievance however referred to as the rape accusation false.

He stated his investigator spoke to witnesses from the social gathering who contradict the allegations towards Araiza.

“It’s a shakedown because he’s now with the Buffalo Bills,” Armstrong stated, including, “There is no doubt in my mind” that Araiza didn’t rape the teenager.

Araiza’s title surfaced in reference to the rape allegation in a minimum of one report made by student-athletes inside days of the social gathering to San Diego State officers by an nameless campus reporting system.

According to the lawsuit, the teenager instructed Araiza she was a highschool scholar and, although he might see she was extremely intoxicated, he instructed her to carry out oral intercourse, then had intercourse together with her. Then Araiza took her to a bed room the place Leonard, Ewaliko and a minimum of one different man had been, the grievance alleged, and threw her down on the mattress face first. The lawsuit stated she was raped for an hour and a half till the social gathering was shut down.

San Diego police haven’t publicly recognized any suspects or launched fundamental particulars concerning the felony investigation, which has been turned over to the district legal professional’s workplace to find out whether or not prices shall be filed.

The newest developments come as San Diego State continues to face criticism after a Times investigation discovered that the college determined to not alert the campus group concerning the alleged gang rape and waited greater than seven months to launch its personal investigation.

Campus officers have stated police requested them to not take any motion that will compromise their investigation and that they weren’t required by federal legislation to ship out against the law notification. After The Times report, San Diego State officers started posting some details about the October incident on a campus web site.

Campus officers have stated they requested San Diego police to offer the data to the sufferer, however haven’t answered repeated questions from The Times asking why campus police didn’t give that info on to the sufferer’s father.

The teen has publicly criticized the town police division’s dealing with of her case, which she believed had stalled out after the brand new yr, in addition to San Diego State’s inaction. Her father, who spoke to The Times on the situation of anonymity, stated that he shared his daughter’s account with campus police three days after the social gathering however was by no means offered info for the Title IX investigation or grievance course of.