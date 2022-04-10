NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins killed in South Florida by a dump truck: Here’s what we know

The football world is in shock Saturday after listening to of the loss of life of Dwayne Haskins, a standout college quarterback at Ohio State under head coach Urban Meyer who was drafted at No. 15 total within the 2019 draft by Washington.

After being launched by Washington in 2020, he signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and was third on their depth chart behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. He was a restricted free agent this offseason, however was tendered by Pittsburgh and expected to have another season with them.

Haskins was 24 years previous. Here’s what we all know thus far.

Who was Dwayne Haskins?

Dwayne Haskins was a quarterback who in faculty led the Ohio State Buckeyes to a 2019 Rose Bowl victory. He was thought of a frontrunner for that season’s Heisman trophy, which was gained by fellow quarterback Kyler Murray.

Haskins was drafted within the first-round of the 2019 NFL draft by Washington. In his first season, he performed in 9 video games (seven as a starter) for the staff, throwing seven touchdowns over these video games. The subsequent yr, he performed in seven video games for Washington (six as a starter) and threw 5 touchdowns. He was launched that season and picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

How and the place did Dwayne Haskins die?

According to reviews, Haskins was killed when he was hit by a car within the Fort Lauderdale space.

The Associated Press mentioned Florida Highway Patrol spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda confirmed Haskins was strolling on westbound Interstate 595 Saturday morning when he was struck by a dump truck. According to USA Today, FHP mentioned Haskins was strolling on a “limited access facility (highway/expressway) for unknown reasons” round 6:37 a.m. when he was hit. Both reviews mentioned he was pronounced useless on the scene.

Why was Dwayne Haskins in South Florida?

Haskins was in South Florida to coach with different Steelers quarterbacks, broad receivers and operating backs on the invitation of latest Pittsburgh sign caller Mitch Trubisky, in keeping with reviews.

Social media posts from gamers like Najee Harris, Chase Claypool and Haskins himself present a number of of them figuring out in Boca Raton and hanging out in numerous areas in South Florida.

This article initially appeared on Palm Beach Post: Dwayne Haskins death in Florida – Here’s what we know