NFL star Calvin Ridley banned indefinitely, loses $15m for $2000 bets

NFL star Calvin Ridley has been banned indefinitely and can lose $15 million for making $2000 value of bets on NFL video games.

NFL star Calvin Ridley, who left the Atlanta Falcons final season to deal with his psychological well being, has been suspended indefinitely — no less than by way of the 2022 NFL season — for betting on video games whereas away from the Falcons.

According to the NFL, the huge receiver positioned bets throughout a five-day interval in November, throughout which he was not at group services.

Stream Over 50 Sports Live & On-Demand with Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

“I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem,” Ridley wrote on Twitter quickly after the information broke.

“I couldn’t even watch football at that point.

“I know I was wrong But I’m getting 1 year lol.”

Ridley, who hasn’t suited up for a sport since October 24 in Miami, vowed to return in high form.

“Just gone (sic) be more healthy when I come back,” he tweeted.

NFL Network reported that Ridley guess on Falcons video games, in addition to different sports activities.

According to a number of shops, he positioned a number of parlay bets that included selecting the Falcons to win, utilizing his cellular phone whereas in Florida.

The service Ridley used was monitored by Genius Sports Group, which handles the NFL’s knowledge and monitoring and reported the bets to the league.

The NFL stated no inside info was used to make the wagers.

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game,” commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a letter to Ridley notifying him of the suspension.

“This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

Ridley can enchantment the ban inside three days, in any other case he shall be eligible for reinstatement in February 2023.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on February 9,” the Falcons stated in assertion.

“We have co-operated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office.”

The 27-year-old had 31 receptions and two touchdowns in 5 video games earlier than stepping away from the group final season.

“I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing,” Ridley stated in an announcement saying what he believed can be a short-term difficulty.

“This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future.”

A former first-round pick of Alabama, Ridley had his fifth-year choice value AU$15.2 million picked up by the group final 12 months.

He turned a scorching title on the trade-market hearsay mill, with the New York Jets and New England Patriots amongst groups linked to him.

According to ESPN, the Falcons knew punitive motion was coming and declined to enter in severe commerce talks.

This article initially appeared on the NY Post and was repurposed with permission.